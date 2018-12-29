'Heard of Temporary Captain Ever?' Pant’s Comeback to Paine’s Sledging

With Australia staring down the barrel at 135 for five while chasing a target of 399, Pant welcomed Paine to the crease in the post lunch session with some words of his own.
“Have you heard of a temporary captain ever?” Pant said as the Australian captain started his innings began his innings. “We’ve got a special guest today, come on boys. Special appearance today boy. Come on. No responsibility there from captain.”
Pant continued the banter along the same lines.
“Have you heard of a temporary captain ever? Have you heard of anything like a temporary captain ever? You don’t need anything to get him out, boy.
“He loves to talk. That’s the only thing he can do boy. Only talking.”
This is what Pant had to say about Tim Paine: #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/vWqvqT93LI— cricketnext (@cricketnext) December 29, 2018
Paine started the exchange of words with Pant on Day 3 when he taunted Pant about being left out of the ODI squad and asked if he could babysit.
“Tell you what, big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter,” Paine had said from behind the stumps.
“Fancy that Pant? Extend your little Aussie holiday? Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the water-front.
“Have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? (Can I) take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?” he had further added.
First Published: December 29, 2018, 11:21 AM IST