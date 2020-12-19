India vs Australia: Here’s a Look at 10 All-time Lowest Indian Scores in Test History

CRICKETNEXT

As India posted its lowest total, as they were restricted to 36/9 in a Test innings on Saturday, December 17, here’s looking at the lowest totals put up by the India National Cricket Team in the history of Test cricket.

On Saturday, Team India registered their lowest Test score in the First Test match in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India took on the Australian side in the second innings with a fate turned against them. The batting line-up of India collapsed in a never-seen-before fiasco.

In the last decade, the team has picked up to form a formidable bracket but the debacle in Australia will hugely impact the team for a while.

Following is a list of the 10 lowest totals registered by India in a single innings in their history of Test cricket.

  • 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020
  • 42 - India v England at Lord's, Jun. 1974
  • 58 - India v Australia at Brisbane, Nov. 1947
  • 58 - India v England at Manchester, Jul. 1952
  • 66 - India v South Africa at Durban, Dec. 1996
  • 67 - India v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1948
  • 75 - India v West Indies at Delhi, Nov. 1987
  • 76 - India v South Africa at Ahmedabad, Apr. 2008
  • 81 - India v West Indies at Bridgetown, Mar. 1997
  • 81 - India v New Zealand at Wellington, Feb. 1976

Indian batting was not only exposed by the Australian pacers but they fell like nine pins. Not one player from the India side could reach double digits. At one point during the innings, it looked like India could repeat history with the lowest Test score of 26 by New Zealand.

India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for 4 when he tried to knock a delivery on the fifth stump to get caught at gully.

Jasprit Bumrah (2), Mayank Agarwal (9), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) were all out in similar ways. While Hanuma Vihari helped his side to evade the dark pages of cricket history, pacer Mohammad Shami’s injury was the last nail in the coffin for India.

