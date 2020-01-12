Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IRE IN WI, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 3rd ODI, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 12 January, 2020

1ST INN

Ireland *

44/2 (14.5)

Ireland
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: IRE VS WI

live
IRE IRE
WI WI

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

India vs Australia | Hope Rishabh Pant Becomes More Consistent: Vikram Rathour

Rathour also lauded pacer Shardul Thakur for his batting skills, saying he gives an option in the late batting order.

PTI |January 12, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
India vs Australia | Hope Rishabh Pant Becomes More Consistent: Vikram Rathour

Batting coach Vikram Rathour, it seems, is tired of answering questions on young batsman Rishabh Pant's roller coaster journey at every media interaction.

The 22-year-old Roorkee-born Pant, who is the team's first choice white-ball wicket-keeper, has so far played 15 ODIs, and scored only 346 runs.

He made 71 in the first ODI against West Indies in Chennai last December and followed it up with a quickfire 39 in Visakhapatnam.

"Rishabh Pant, I think we have spoken a lot about him and every press conference I do, I face a question about him. He's a good player. Everybody agrees on that," Rathour said on Sunday.

"He's working hard on his fitness. He's played some useful innings lately. So, lot of work. He's practising hard, so hoping he comes good, becomes more consistent, Rathor added.

Rathour also lauded pacer Shardul Thakur for his batting skills, saying he gives an option in the late batting order.

Thakur played match-winning cameos in the series deciding ODI versus West Indies at Cuttack and third and final T20 against Sri Lanka in Pune.

"It's all his good work (and) I'm not doing anything. He's somebody who can bat all of us knew that. The last couple of games he got the opportunity to show what he can do. So he gives you a great option in late order," said Rathour.

India played six different batsmen at number three position in last six T20 games.

Would the hosts follow the same in ODIs?

"We did that in T20s, because we were willing to give them some game time. So against Australia in the first game, well start with our best XI. And I think everyone will bat according to tried order. And as the series goes, well see if we can experiment and try something different," he signed off.

India vs Australia 2020Rishabh Pantshardul thakurVikram Rathour

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more