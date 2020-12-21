- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
India vs Australia: 'Hoping He Makes No Runs at All' - Joe Burns Wants Prithvi Shaw's Poor Run of Form to Continue
Australian opener Joe Burns has no advice for out-of-form Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw on how to get back into form.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Australian opener Joe Burns, who played knock in the second innings of the day-night Test that potentially secured his spot in the side for the second Test, has no advice for Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw on how to get back into form. Shaw once again failed after getting dismissed in a similar fashion by Pat Cummins in the second innings of the opening Test. The right-handed batsman was backed by team management for the first Test but he managed only a duck and four in the two innings of the day-night Test. Burns, who himself was out of form before he scored an unbeaten fifty, said he is hoping the opponent batsman Shaw doesn't score runs at all in the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
The 31-year-old cricketer said he would offer some tips to the Indian batsman but only after the conclusion of the Test series. "I wouldn't give him any advice as I am playing against him. I'm hoping that he makes no runs at all. I actually don't know what form he is been in. I haven't been following him," Burns said while replying to a query from ANI.
"He is obviously a quality player if he is playing for India. I might give advice at the end of the series, but not after the first game," he added.
Burns was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings after the opening batsman managed to score just eight runs off 41 balls but scored an unbeaten fifty in the second essay.
Also Read: Super Striker Mohammed Shami's Injury a Massive Blow To India
Burns had come into this Test match with a lean patch as he did not manage to get going in the two practice games against the Indians as well.
"More than anything else, it was nice to get back in the rhythm. Just wanted to get the job done and an amazing day for Australia cricket. We had bowled well in the first inning too but didn't get any reward," said Burns.
India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series. On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead.
Also Read: Rahul Dravid to the Rescue of Team India? Dilip Vengsarkar Has a Suggestion
Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.
India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26.
