India vs Australia: Hosts 65-2 at Tea, Still 66 Runs Behind India

India vs Australia (TEST)

After bundling out India for 326, and conceding a lead of 131, Australian innings started in the post-lunch session. They didn't have the greatest of starts to the innings when Joe Burns was removed by Umesh Yadav for four. While the other opener played out the entire session and remained unbeaten on 27, along with Steve Smith (6). That meant the hosts posted 65-2 in, still 66 runs behind India.

The highlight of the session though was dangerman Marnus Labuschagne's wicket. R Ashwin drifted the ball into him, while the batsmen was caught in the crease, and edged it straight to Ajinkya Rahane. His departure for 28 meant that India had their nose in front, but having said that Steve Smith is still out there, and the pitch seems to have eased out a bit. Also, premier fast bowler Umesh seems to have sustained a calf injury, and went out of the field straight after it. That could be a big blow to India's chances.

Earlier, Starting the day at 279/5 and a lead of 84 runs, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja looked early on Day 3 - the best batting condition of the Test - to India further in the position of strength, but they only managed to add 15 runs to their overnight partnership of 106 before Rahane was run-out for the first time in his Test career. However, Australia continued to be sloppy in the field and dropped a few chances once again to the India lower-order to add some valuable runs and play out most of the first session.

Rahane, who was dropped off the last ball of day two's play when he was not able to fend off a Mitchell Starc bouncer, was not tested with the short delivery early with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins opting to go full in search of swing but failed to find any. Ravindra Jadeja, at the other end, looked good to get to his 15 Test fifty but lost his skipper in the scramble to complete the milestone with Marnus Labhuschange putting in an inspired fielding effort at short cover to find Rahane short of his crease. Rahane went for 112 off 223 balls, playing a captain's knock.