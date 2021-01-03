India vs Australia: Hosts Keen to Play in Brisbane Despite India's Unwillingness

While there are reports of India not wanting to go to Brisbane for the fourth Test due to hard quarantine, Australia is rather keen on travelling there and closing out the series. Just for the record, the Aussies have not lost a Test there since 1988 and India have never won there.

"There is no secret we like starting the summer there for that exact reason," batsman Matthew Wade told the Sydney Morning Herald. "Our record is very good there and we tend to play good cricket there. We would love to play at the Gabba." "Two games back-to-back at the SCG would obviously not be something that we'd want to do. We'd be much more comfortable playing the schedule as it rolls out.

"I would expect us to go to the Gabba regardless if that is more of a quarantine-based hotel, to the ground, come home [situation]. We fully expect to be going to Brisbane to play the Gabba Test."

Wade also said that although they haven't been told as to what the bio-security protocols there would be, but it would be harder than Melbourne and Adelaide due to re-emergence of Covid-19. "I'm sure there is [apprehension] for some players," Wade said of restrictions being ramped up again, particularly in Brisbane.

"It is no difference to people coming home internationally and having to do hard quarantine. It's not an ideal situation. But there is not much we can do about it. If that's what the [Queensland] government are going to make us do to play a game then we're willing to sacrifice.

"A lot of the players knew coming into it [that] it wasn't going to be an ideal situation and if something went south we were going to have to make some more sacrifices along the way. As a group we understand that, we're ready for the challenge, we're just keen to get to Sydney to get started and then roll into Brisbane, whatever that looks like.

"We'd all love to be running around outside, as everybody in Australia would love to be doing that right now. We all knew were going to get some curveballs and this is one of them."