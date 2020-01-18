India vs Australia | Hosts Look to Extend Winning Record at Bengaluru
After India leveled the three-match ODI series at Rajkot, with an emphatic 36-run win, the action now moves to Bengaluru for the final match. There's a lot to play for the Indians as they had lost the last ODI series against the Aussies and the hosts would want to change that. As has been the case with most encounters at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, expect Sunday's match to be another high-scoring one.
