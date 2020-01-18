Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

113/5 (43.2)

South Africa trail by 386 runs, MIN. 64.4 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 5, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 18 January, 2020

2ND INN

Australia Under-19

179 (35.4)

Australia Under-19
v/s
West Indies Under-19
West Indies Under-19*

51/2 (11.4)

West Indies Under-19 need 129 runs in 224 balls at 3.45 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Bengaluru

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

India vs Australia | Hosts Look to Extend Winning Record at Bengaluru

After India leveled the three-match ODI series at Rajkot, with an emphatic 36-run win, the action now moves to Bengaluru for the final match. There's a lot to play for the Indians as they had lost the last ODI series against the Aussies and the hosts would want to change that. As has been the case with most encounters at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, expect Sunday's match to be another high-scoring one.

Cricketnext Staff |January 18, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
India vs Australia | Hosts Look to Extend Winning Record at Bengaluru

After India leveled the three-match ODI series at Rajkot, with an emphatic 36-run win, the action now moves to Bengaluru for the final match. There's a lot to play for the Indians as they had lost the last ODI series against the Aussies and the hosts would want to change that. As has been the case with most encounters at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, expect Sunday's match to be another high-scoring one.

Here is a look at the last five matches at the M Chinnaswamy stadium:

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA - September 28, 2017: (AUS)

(IANS) (IANS)

Bengaluru has witnessed some tremendous battles between India and Australia in the past and this match was certainly one of them. A high-scoring match, Aussies went on to score a massive 334/5 with David Warner scoring 124. Aaron Finch narrowly missed out on a ton and scored 94. India had a decent chase with Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav scoring fifties, but fell short by 21 runs.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA - November 2, 2013: (IND)

rohit

This match saw a Rohit Sharma special with the latter scoring blistering 209 from 158 balls. His innings included 16 sixes and 12 fours, a record. With Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni's quickfire fifties, India reached a total of 383/6. Australia scored 326, largely due to the efforts of James Faulkner who too registered a ton (116). In the end Australia fell short by 57 runs.

CANADA VS AUSTRALIA - March 16, 2011: (AUS)

(AP) (AP)

This was a lop-sided encounter that Australia won comfortably. Even though Ashish Bagai and Hiral Patel managed to score a few runs, they could take their side only to 211 that was never going to be enough for them. Brett Lee bagged four wickets in the match. The chase was even easier for the Aussies as they finished the match inside 35 overs. Shane Watson top-scored with 94.

AUSTRALIA VS KENYA - March 13, 2011: (AUS)

(AP) (AP)

Another match between to mismatched teams, Australia were clear winners. After batting first they scored 324/6 in 50 overs. Michael Clarke was the top scorer of the innings with 93. Come the chase Kenya presented a good fight with Collins Obuya scoring 98. In the end they fell short by 60 runs.

INDIA VS IRELAND - March 6, 2011: (IND)

GETTY GETTY

Another World Cup match in India's winning sojourn, this match is remembered for Yuvraj Singh's all-round display. In the first innings he bagged five wickets to restrict the opposition to 207. Come the second innings, he scored a patient fifty to take India across the finish line. He was declared Player of the Match too.

Bengaluru ODIIndia vs Australia 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Bengaluru All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more