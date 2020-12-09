India vs Australia: Hosts Look to Solve Top-order Issues in Second Warm-up Encounter

While the Test series between India and Australia is to begin soon, with the first Test scheduled to be played in Adelaide, both teams are dealing with a spate of injuries to the players. The Aussies, who won the ODIs 2-1, would be without the services of David Warner for the first Test, who's out due to an injury. Also, their Test hopeful Will Puckovski has suffered a concussion after being hit in a warm up match against India A.

INDIA VS ASUTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

As the second warm up match is to be played this week between the two sides, Australia have named a strong 12-man squad. Now the questions for Aussie top order remain, with only Joe Burns looking as the only certainty. It will be interesting to see who opens with him in the tour game as well as the Adelaide Test.

For now Ben McDermott has replaced Pucovski in the Australia A squad and it looks like Marcus Harris will open the batting with Burns.

“Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Mitchell Swepson will derive great benefit from playing high quality opposition against the pink ball in the final tour match,” chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns told Fox Cricket.

“All have enjoyed an excellent preparation for the Test series and the NSP (national selection panel) believes a final hit-out against India’s bowlers under lights will round it out nicely.

“They will join the rest of the Australian Test squad in Adelaide at the conclusion of the tour match for what promises to be a thrilling Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”

Meanwhile, it will be a good chance for Cameron Green to force his way into the team for the first Test, if he manages to come up with a stellar performance again. He has already struck a ton against India A in the first warm up match. Also in focus will be Mitchell Swepson, who had bowled well in the T20Is against India.

"The plan is to play Aussie A game at the Sydney Cricket Ground and then fly to Adelaide. I haven't played pink-ball game for a long time. I hope I can take some wickets at the SCG in that game. There is plenty of cricket to come," Swepson told reporters during a media interaction.

Australia A squad: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (c, wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson