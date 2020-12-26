India vs Australia: Hosts Win Toss & Opt to Bat; India Hand Debuts to Mohammad Siraj & Shubman Gill

It wasn't the most auspicious start to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG for Team India as they were asked to bowl by the Australian skipper Tim Paine, after the latter won the toss. The wicket looked flat on the first morning of the Test, and Paine, who went in with the same winning combination from the first Test, had no hesitation in batting first.

After winning the toss he said, "We had a good night at Adelaide, but we have spoken about the fact that series wins are more important over individual wins. Every match becomes important with the WTC points as well now. Obviously, David Warner has missed the game. He should be ready for the next one which is exciting, but we have great depth in our side."

Team India would be entering the field without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Shami, while Ajinkya Rahane has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. The Boxing Day Test marks the debut for two Indian youngsters -- Mohammad Siraj and Shubman Gill. After the toss Rahane reiterated the fact that 36 all out by the team at Adelaide was just one off, and the team will bounce back.

"First of all it is an honour to lead my country and this bunch of guys. We dominated the first two days at Adelaide and it was just that one hour that took it away from us. We just need to focus on the moment. Really excited for Shubhman and Siraj; they have worked really hard and have great FC records. Jadeja is a quality all-rounder, is batting really well lately and adds that balance as well. We were looking to bat first as well, but we now have to be patient."