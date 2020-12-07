India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: How Hardik Pandya, The Finisher, Sealed the T20I Series in Sydney

Hardik Pandya hammered an unbeaten 42 off just 22 deliveries to take India to a thrilling six-wicket win against Australia in the second T20I in Sydney and with it seal the series.

Hardik Pandya hammered a brilliant unbeaten 42 off just 22 deliveries to take India to a thrilling six-wicket win against Australia in the second T20I in Sydney and with it seal the three-match series taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. India have now won their last 5 bilateral T20I series and are unbeaten in the last 7. They have also won their last 10 T20 international matches - which is a world record for any major cricket playing nation!

This was Hardik's highest-score and best knock for India in a T20 match. With a steep chase, Hardik was promoted to number 5 from his usual number 6 batting position and joined skipper, Virat Kohli at 120 for 3 in the 14th over with the asking rate hovering around 12 per over.

Hardik was not at his usual destructive best from the start today though - he was trying to hit the ball too hard, mistiming a few and was not founding the boundaries. But this is where the new Hardik showed maturity and an excellent temperament.

With Kohli on fire at the other end, he played second fiddle taking the match as deep as possible before the final assault. He contributed just 8 off 6 deliveries in his 29-run partnership with Kohli for the 4th wicket.

It was only after Kohli's dismissal in the 17th over and with a change of bat that Hardik changed gear. India needed 25 off the last 12 deliveries and Hardik smashed Andrew Tye for two consecutive boundaries before clubbing Daniel Sams for two maximums in the final over to seal a thrilling win and the series for India.

From 17 off his first 12 deliveries (strike rate of 141.67), Hardik remained unbeaten on 42 off 22 - he had scored 25 off his last 10 at a strike rate of 250! Confident of his abilities, Hardik did not throw it away even though he was not at his best when he started the innings.

He had self-belief, calmness and foresight to take the chase into the final couple of overs before going helter-skelter. Sams made the mistake of bowling two length deliveries in the arc of Hardik and with the ball coming into the right-hander, the Indian master-blaster bludgeoned it into his favourite zone between long-on and deep mid-wicket with the ball sailing into the stands.

Unlike his consistent performances and cameos for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Hardik hasn't produced too many match-winning knocks as 'finisher' for India. But two of them have come in big-matches - in the decider of a series, which showcases another quality in Hardik - of a big-match player, reserving his best for the matches that matter the most. He smashed an unbeaten 33 off just 14 deliveries helping India chase down England's 198 and clinch the three-match series 2-1 in Bristol in 2018.

Of course, this is a quintessential Hardik Pandya quality in the IPL, a prime example of which was witnessed in the Qualifier 1 Match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai, where coming in at 140 for 5 in the 17th over he blasted 37 off just 14 deliveries powering Mumbai Indians to a match-winning 200.

He had earlier smashed an unbeaten 60 off just 21 deliveries (including 7 sixes) against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. Pandya aggregated 281 runs in 13 innings for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 178.98 - the second-highest in the tournament after team-mate, Kieron Pollard.

Hardik's strike rate of 159.26 for Mumbai Indians is the fourth-highest in the history of the IPL (min. 500 runs) after Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine. Hardik has recorded 7 250-plus strike rate innings for his franchise in the IPL (min. runs 25) - the same number as Pollard! Although he has not been so consistent for India, his strike rate of 148.98 is still the highest in India's T20I history (min. 300 runs).

The great thing for India is that Hardik - the 'finisher' is excelling in other formats too. He recorded his two highest ODI scores in the series against Australia - 90 off 76 balls at the SCG and an unbeaten 92 again off 76 deliveries at Canberra.

He showed maturity batting at Number 6 and a will to adjust his attacking game to the situation of the match, build an innings before changing gears and accelerating at the death. His strike rate of 115.43 is also the highest in India's ODI history (min. 1000 runs).

With two back to back World T20s in India and Australia slated for 2021 and 2022, Hardik - the 'Finisher', with the ability to change the complexion of a match within deliveries, could be India's trump card in these world tournaments.