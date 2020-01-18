India vs Australia | How Smith, Kane & AB Helped Rahul Bat in Middle-order
K.L. Rahul, who played a match-winning knock in the second ODI against Australia, has revealed that in order to bat in the middle-order, he watched a lot of videos of Steve Smith, AB de Villiers and Kane Williamson.
India vs Australia | How Smith, Kane & AB Helped Rahul Bat in Middle-order
K.L. Rahul, who played a match-winning knock in the second ODI against Australia, has revealed that in order to bat in the middle-order, he watched a lot of videos of Steve Smith, AB de Villiers and Kane Williamson.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 17, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
India vs Australia | Enjoying Different Responsibilities Being Thrown at Me: KL Rahul
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
SL v ZIMHarare
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDBengaluru All Fixtures
Team Rankings