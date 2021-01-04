India vs Australia: How Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya's Bio-secure Bubble Breach Went Unnoticed

On December 7, India skipper Virat Kohli - who was still in Australia due to being a part of the ODI and T20I series - visited a baby shop with teammate Hardik Pandya.

The Indian cricket team have come under the scanner in recent days for allegedly taking a lax approach towards the bio-secure bubble guidelines that have been put in place for them during their ongoing tour to Australia. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw were out in a restaurant where they were supposed to be wearing masks since they were with members of the general public but were pictured without them on. Now, a news report in Australian newspaper The Age suggests this wasn't the only time during this tour that the Indians breached the bio-secure bubble violations.

On December 7, India skipper Virat Kohli - who was still in the country due to being a part of the ODI and T20I series - visited a baby shop with teammate Hardik Pandya.

Kohli, whose wife Anushka Sharma is expecting the couple's first child, posed for pictures alongside Pandya and other members of the store and the images were uploaded to Instagram.

The breach went unreported due to it being on the lower end of the scale as far as bio-bubble breaches are concerned but it does show that the restaurant visit was not the only time the Indians were on the wrong end of the rules.

Meanwhile, the final Test of the ongoing Test series between India and Australia will take place in Brisbane as originally planned, a BCCI official confirmed.

However, Indian cricketers are currently not keen on travelling to Queensland as they will be subjected to harsher restrictions on their movement that includes a hard quarantine when not in training.

While the players have all been in bio-secure bubbles during the ongoing series, they have been allowed to move around in certain parts of their hotels. This won't be the case at Brisbane as they will have to be confined to their hotel rooms when not at practice.

The Indian cricket team and support start also underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3 and the tests have returned negative results, the BCCI said on Monday, amid media scrutiny stemmed from the apparent quarantine breach by five Indian cricketers in Melbourne last week.

The team along with the Australian contingent will fly to Sydney today for the third Test starting January 7. "Playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results," the BCCI said.

The four-test series between Australia and India is being played amid a backdrop of biosecurity rules, which will get stricter when the squads travel to Sydney on Monday.