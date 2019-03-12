India vs Australia | 'I am Still Pinching Myself' - Turner Recounts Mohali Heroics

Loading...
"I haven't got a lot of sleep, I feel like I still have some of the adrenalin and tingles running through my body. It is always great to get support when you are away from home. My phone's been going non-stop, it's been quite unusual for me," said Turner after landing in Delhi for the fifth and final ODI.
"It was an amazing night, I am still pinching myself really."
Turner, 26, playing just his second ODI produced an incredible 84* in 43 deliveries that saw Australia chase down India's mammoth 358/9 in 47.5 overs. He came into bat with his side needing 130 runs to win in just under 14 overs and found his feet from the get-go as he picked up spots on the field with precision. Even after losing a set Peter Handscomb, he did not slow down and ensured he took Australia over the line and level the series 2-2.
Talking about his knock Turner said that he did not know what to expect from the conditions in Mohali and that in some ways helped him play with a clear mind.
"Seems like a bit of a blur now. It was always going to be an exciting game of cricket from the start and we knew it was going to suit the batters," he said.
"Towards the end, especially me having not played a lot of cricket in India we weren't really sure what the conditions would be like. We have seen in a few games that the ball has gotten really soft and scoring has been really tough in the backend.
"I think for me, coming into the situation from ball one I knew it was going to get harder and harder to bat so I decided to get a few away early. As it turned out, the ball didn't reverse swing like we thought it would because of the dew."
Turner though is not alien to finishing games. For BBL fans the 26-year-old clearing boundaries with utmost clarity is par for course. He has in the past been involved in plenty of successful chases for Perth Scorchers and is regarded as one of the better finishers in Australia. Turner admitted that he was confident that he would do the job having been in situations such as these before.
"Internally I had a lot of confidence in that situation. I have been able to do it before and I do trust my skills and I have had a lot of time here in India behind the scenes training and being able to adapt to these conditions as best I possibly can. So I did feel confident that I will be able to do a job, didn't know if that job was going to be good enough but as it turns out very fortunate to get over the line," Turner quipped.
What made his knock an even special feat was that this was just the second game that Turner was playing on Indian soil. But the Western Australian asserted that having not faced the likes Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav earlier was good as that meant he was not carrying any baggage from the past.
"I watched a lot of footage to prepare to play against India. Actually, I haven't faced their bowlers before at all, so it is a weird feeling," he remarked.
"Not playing them before was probably a good thing in the sense I didn't have any fear, I don't have any bad experiences against some of these guys before. For me, it was just that I was fortunate to be in a situation where because we needed quite a high asking rate, so I had no choice but to get on with it. It was sort of a do or die situation towards the end and to get a few away in the way I would have liked, it was amazing."
First Published: March 12, 2019, 2:04 AM IST