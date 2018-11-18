I Feel Like I'm Ready for a Test Match Now: Pat Cummins

Loading...
The Australian pacer, who made a return to the Australian setup in a recent ODI series against South Africa after a back injury had put him out of action for six months said that he felt fresh even after a grinding day which further ensured he was now fit and ready to play the longest format of the game.
"Anytime you come off a lay-off you've got an idea of how you're travelling but it's not until you play a game that you get a feel for how your form is," Cummins said.
"For me, not bowling heaps in games over the past few months, knowing I can bowl 20 overs in a day pretty easy, my legs still fresh and I feel ready to do it again in the second innings.
"I feel like I'm ready for a Test match now."
Cummins picked up 3/41 in his 20 overs giving a good account of himself ahead of the marquee Test series against India which underway next month in Adelaide.
"I feel like I've covered most of the areas you're going to get in a Test match, and you know what kind of space you're in and how you're bowling, so it was a great hit out before India."
The 25-year-old was playing his first first-class match since March and with him in the NSW side were Australia teammates Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who in all likelihood are going to feature in the first Test against India.
The quartet which has become Australia's mainstay in the Test arena over the last few years will again have a job on their hands against a potent Indian lineup and Cummins was resolute they will yet again rise up to the occasion.
"We've shown when we bowl together, and bowl well, more often than not we're going to get 20 wickets," Cummins said. "Especially for me, in my role, we'll bowl a spell of bouncers a game, a spell with the old ball just before the new ball, so I got all that practice in, got some miles in the legs."
India's tour of Australia begins with a three-match T20I series on November 21 before the two teams will clash in a four-Test series which starts on December 6 in Adelaide.
First Published: November 18, 2018, 10:17 AM IST