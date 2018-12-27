India vs Australia | Kohli Goes Past Dravid for Most Overseas Runs in a Year

“With 82 runs today, @imVkohli has surpassed Rahul Dravid (1137) to register most number of runs in a calendar year in overseas Tests #KingKohli,” the BCCI tweeted.
STAT ALERT 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2018
With 82 runs today, @imVkohli has surpassed Rahul Dravid (1137) to register most number of runs in a calendar year in overseas Tests #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/HyiYtuBtgJ
Kohli now has 1,138 runs to his name. Dravid held the record for scoring 1,137 runs in Tests away from home in 2002.
Besides Kohli and Dravid, Mohinder Amarnath notched up 1,065 runs in 1983 while the Sunil Gavaskar had scored 918 runs in 1971 to make the top four in the list.
Kohli has had a sensational year with the bat, scoring nearly 600 runs in five Tests in England besides making handsome contributions across three formats in South Africa.
The 169.4 overs that India batted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was also their longest since 2007 in a Test in South Africa, Australia New Zealand and England.
First Published: December 27, 2018, 2:00 PM IST