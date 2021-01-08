CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: I Think There’s a Difference Between Out of Form & Out of Runs - Steve Smith

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 242 runs with 8 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

96/2

(45.0) RR 2.13

India vs Australia: I Think There’s a Difference Between Out of Form & Out of Runs - Steve Smith

It was after a gap of 490 days and eight Tests, that Steve Smith got to a hundred in the longest format. It was on day two of the third Test against India at Sydney, that Smith brought up a hard-earned, ton no. 27, to take his team to 338. The ton holds a great deal of value for former Australia skipper as he was dismissed cheaply in the first two Tests of the series, and there was a lot of chatter about him being out of form.

India vs Australia: I Think There’s a Difference Between Out of Form & Out of Runs - Steve Smith

It was after a gap of 490 days and eight Tests, that Steve Smith got to a hundred in the longest format. It was on day two of the third Test against India at Sydney, that Smith brought up a hard-earned, ton no. 27, to take his team to 338. The ton holds a great deal of value for former Australia skipper as he was dismissed cheaply in the first two Tests of the series, and there was a lot of chatter about him being out of form.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 2

But a cracking century has silenced his critics.

“I’m reading a lot of things people say that I’m out form but think I think there’s a difference between out of form and out of runs,” Smith told Fox Cricket at the drinks break. “Just nice to score a few and maybe keep a few people quiet.”

Earlier, on day one, this is what Waugh said. “He’s a top player, you can’t keep him down too long. A bit like the rest of the batting he looked to really score and be energetic.

“You could tell from the time he has been out there he was really focused and trying to get himself going with loud calls and his body language is very aggressive.

“I think he’s tried to wake himself out of a slumber. He’s looked pretty good today.”

Smith got to his 27th Test century equalling Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border, and in reaching the milestone in his 136th innings, also became the second-fastest to the mark - only behind Sir Don Bradman (70 innings) and in ten fewer innings that his contemporary, Kohli.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Marnus Labuschagne Asks Hilarious Questions to Indian Openers

The century also makes the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade the player with most Test hundreds against India (8) joint-most with Sir Garfield Sobers, Viv Richards, and Ricky Ponting. His 131 propelled Australia to 338 after the hosts' found themselves tottering at 255/6. He first compiled a 100- run stand with Marnus Labhuschagne (91) and was the last wicket to fall -- direct hit from Ravindra Jadeja -- after adding further 82 runs to the team's total with the tail. The century also ends Smith's lean patch in the series. In the two previous two Tests, Smith had managed scores of 1, 1*, 0, and 8. This is also Smith's first home Test ton since 2017.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches