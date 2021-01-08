India vs Australia: I Think There’s a Difference Between Out of Form & Out of Runs - Steve Smith

India vs Australia (TEST)

It was after a gap of 490 days and eight Tests, that Steve Smith got to a hundred in the longest format. It was on day two of the third Test against India at Sydney, that Smith brought up a hard-earned, ton no. 27, to take his team to 338. The ton holds a great deal of value for former Australia skipper as he was dismissed cheaply in the first two Tests of the series, and there was a lot of chatter about him being out of form.

But a cracking century has silenced his critics.

“I’m reading a lot of things people say that I’m out form but think I think there’s a difference between out of form and out of runs,” Smith told Fox Cricket at the drinks break. “Just nice to score a few and maybe keep a few people quiet.”

Earlier, on day one, this is what Waugh said. “He’s a top player, you can’t keep him down too long. A bit like the rest of the batting he looked to really score and be energetic.

“You could tell from the time he has been out there he was really focused and trying to get himself going with loud calls and his body language is very aggressive.

“I think he’s tried to wake himself out of a slumber. He’s looked pretty good today.”

Smith got to his 27th Test century equalling Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border, and in reaching the milestone in his 136th innings, also became the second-fastest to the mark - only behind Sir Don Bradman (70 innings) and in ten fewer innings that his contemporary, Kohli.

The century also makes the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade the player with most Test hundreds against India (8) joint-most with Sir Garfield Sobers, Viv Richards, and Ricky Ponting. His 131 propelled Australia to 338 after the hosts' found themselves tottering at 255/6. He first compiled a 100- run stand with Marnus Labhuschagne (91) and was the last wicket to fall -- direct hit from Ravindra Jadeja -- after adding further 82 runs to the team's total with the tail. The century also ends Smith's lean patch in the series. In the two previous two Tests, Smith had managed scores of 1, 1*, 0, and 8. This is also Smith's first home Test ton since 2017.