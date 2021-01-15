India vs Australia: I Wish He Comes Back & Bowls the First Over Tomorrow-Washington Sundar on Navdeep Saini's Injury

After injuries to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, Team India were affected midway the Gabba Test when another pacer Navdeep Saini had to limp off the field due to groin pains.

Injury setbacks continued to hamper India's tour Down Under. After injuries to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, Team India were affected midway the Gabba Test when another pacer Navdeep Saini had to limp off the field due to groin pains. He was taken for scans and we are yet to get a report on him as of now. When asked about his current status, Test debutante Washington Sundar said: "To be honest I have no idea about that but let's see. I really wish he comes back and bowls the first over tomorrow."

Besides Sundar, pacer T Natarajan made his way into the Test side. He had to struggle on his way to national setup. Thanks to Bumrah's injury, the 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a Test debut at the Gabba.

"It's a big opportunity to represent the country and playing Test cricket is an amazing thing. I was very excited to go there and bowl the first ball and after that, I just wanted to bowl a lot many balls and pick wickets," said Sundar.

"Yes, there was some nervousness but more than anything it's an amazing opportunity to represent the country," he added.

Earlier Marnus Labuschagne rode his luck to score a century and give Australia the upper hand against a depleted Indian attack on Day One of the fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba in Brisbane. Dropped twice in his innings, Labuschagne made 108, with Australia finishing the day on 274 for 5.

At stumps, Cameron Green (28) and Tim Paine (38) were in the middle. India were forced to go in with one of their most inexperienced attacks but did a decent job, with debutant T Natarajan picking up two wickets while Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur got one apiece.

Earlier after the SCG furor, several Aussie cricketers including the captain and the coach condemned the treatment meted out to the Indian players. Skipper Tim Paine in the post-match PC had said: "In terms of crowd behaviour - we don't condone the abuse of anyone; let alone from the racial standpoint," Paine said. "So we want people to come along to the Gabba, enjoy the game of cricket, support Australia, support India. Support the umpires if you like. But my suggestion is you leave the abuse at the gate and just respect the players, respect the game and have a good time," Paine said.

India have played out of their skins to level the three match series, now all eyes are on at the Gabba where it is all to play for."Yeah it [the Gabba] is right up there, no doubt about that," he said. "It's a hard place to come and play cricket. Even for Tasmanians and Victorians to come here, it can be challenging to adjust to the different bounce and speed of the wicket. It's something that has been to the advantage of Australian teams for a long time."