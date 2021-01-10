India vs Australia: ICC Condemns Behaviour of Fans in Sydney, Pledges 'Full Support' for Investigation

The ICC on Sunday strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (January 10) strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents. A day after India officially lodged a complaint of racial abuse against Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah with the ICC, six spectators were asked to leave the ground with the Hyderabad pacer was once again subjected to crowd trouble on day four of the 3rd Test during the second session. Subsequently, the play was stopped briefly as the culprits were found.

India vs Australia Full Coverage | India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights | India vs Australia 3rd Test Full Scorecard

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney re-iterated the ICC’s zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind. “There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are incredibly disappointed that a small minority of fans may think that this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable," he said in a statement.

"We have a comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Policy in place that Members have to abide by and ensure is adhered to by fans and we welcome the action taken by ground authorities and Cricket Australia today.

Also Read: Positive Batting, Late Wickets Put Australia in Driver's Seat to Take 2-1 Series Lead

"We will provide Cricket Australia and the relevant authorities with our full support in any ensuing investigation as we will not tolerate any racism in our sport."

Australia dominated Day 4 at the SCG and by the end of it were in a very strong position to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. After batting with intent and scoring at a run rate of above 3.5 in the second innings, Australia declared at 312 for the loss of 6 wickets.

India, set 407 for an improbable win, were given a solid start by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who put together 71 for the opening-wicket before the latter was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Wanted: A Fit XI for the 4th Test as India's Injury-Hit Tour Worsens

Rohit Sharma could not resist a pull shot off the bowling of Pat Cummins and threw away his wicket towards the end of the day. India ended the penultimate day on 98 for 2.

They need another 309 for a win or need to play out an entire day on Monday (January 11) to save the game with one batsman short - Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled out of the series with a thumb injury will, in all likelihood not bat in the second innings.