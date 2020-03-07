India vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on March 8 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Melbourne and will begin at 12:30 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs AUS).
India vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on March 8 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Melbourne and will begin at 12:30 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs AUS).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
IRE v AFGGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
GER v ESPGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
GER v ESPGreater Noida All Fixtures
Team Rankings