India vs Australia: If Team Needs Me to Open, I'll Do It' - Marnus Labuschagne

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: If Team Needs Me to Open, I'll Do It' - Marnus Labuschagne
The other options for Australia are Joe Burns, who has been battling poor form, and Marcus Harris, who was drafted in on Friday in place of Pucovski.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 12, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who bats at No. 3, says he is ready to open in the interest of his national team which faces a dearth of opening options following a groin injury to David Warner and a concussion to young Will Pucovski.
The other options for Australia are Joe Burns, who has been battling poor form, and Marcus Harris, who was drafted in on Friday in place of Pucovski.
India vs Australia A Live Score, Pink-ball IND vs AUS A Practice Match, Day 2 at Sydney: Last Chance for Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill to Stake Claim for First Test
"Look, whatever the team needs I think that is our job to do as cricketers. It is about making sure that we do what is best for the team. If the team needs me to open, then that is what I'll do. But we'll just have to wait and see how things pan out with the few other moving parts currently. Like I said it is a team sport and it is about winning games and if it (him opening) is the best way to win games, that is what we'll do," said Labuschagne during the interaction with media on Saturday.
Labuschagne said that he is preparing to bat at practice sessions and is not worried if he opens or bats at three.
"I think that (my opening position in Test match) will be communicated if that is the option we are going to go down with. For me, I am just preparing to bat if that is at one or three, it doesn't matter for me. I am just making sure I am ready to face the ball no matter what the circumstances are," the batsman added.
Opener Burns is going through a poor patch, having scored four, zero and zero in the three innings of the two warm-up games against the touring Indians. Burns has not even crossed 30 in his last nine innings and has just a century and a fifty in 14 first-class innings, including Sheffield Shield matches, this season.
Will Pucovski Ruled Out of First Test, Marcus Harris Added to Squad
Labuschagne is hoping that Burns scores in the second innings of the ongoing second warm-up tie.
"Spoke to Joe a couple of nights ago. He is going alright. We all have been there where you want the runs badly. (But) a few innings aren't a judgement on a player's ability and how he is going. I have got full faith in Joe that if he is selected, he will be right to go. He is a man for big moments and getting in the contest. I hope he gets runs in second innings and quietens everyone down. Like I said he is a very good player," said Labuschagne.
The 26-year-old South Africa-born player, who has played 12 Tests for Australia and made his debut just over two years ago, has provided the Aussies with extra bowling option over the last few games. While he has scored 1459 runs at an average of 63.43 with four centuries and eight half-centuries, he has also picked 12 wickets. He picked three for 45 against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi two years ago in what is his best spell in a Test innings.
"It is no different from what we have been playing for the last few series. You know I have been the fifth bowling option for the last five series. So it is no different from any other Test match I have played. Yeah, I am making sure I am always ready to bowl and I like when I get the opportunity to bowl and am making sure that when that time comes I am ready," said Labuschagne.
"We traditionally have gone with three fast bowlers and a spinner for probably all tests I have played. I can't see us varying from that but obviously with the likes of Cameron Green - that definitely adds a bowling dimension to our side and that can be really nice," added Labuschagne.
Labuschagne is confident that both Green, who provides an additional bowling and batting option, and opener Pucovski will be ready for the first Test.
"Hopefully he (Green) will be fine and the same with Will. As I said it is not a skill thing, they are both good enough. They are making sure that they are going through things that we need to do post concussion," said Labuschagne.
(With IANS inputs)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking