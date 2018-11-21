India vs Australia: In-form Wade Should Be in Mix For Test Series, Says George Bailey

Loading...
Thirty-year-old Wade, who played his last Test against Bangladesh at Chittagong last September, has scored 412 runs at an average of 82.4 and occupies the third place in the list of Sheffield Shield's top run-scorers.
"I can't speak highly enough of the way he's going about his cricket," Bailey was quoted as saying in the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.
"If you're looking at those numbers he'd very much have to be in the mix for a Test. He's a good fielder, just pick your six best batters, simple. He's in complete control of his game."
Bailey also pointed out how Wade has scored valuable runs with the tailenders across the season, and adapted to different kind of pitches across the country.
"That's been the most pleasing thing this year. I don't think we've given him great situations on a number of occasions. His ability to go through the gears, to start his innings, accelerate when he needs to, has been good."
Wade had kept wickets for Tasmania in Shield games against Western Australia and Queensland, but has played as a batsman since then.
He has hit five fifties with his top-score being a 137 in Tasmania's loss to Victoria that earned him a man-of-the-match honour.
First Published: November 21, 2018, 12:52 PM IST