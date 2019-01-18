India vs Australia | In Numbers: Chahal's Career-best Figures Derail Australia

Loading...
Chahal, who was overlooked for the first two ODIs, made a case for a more permanent place in the Indian XI ahead of the World Cup with his impressive performance.
His figures were the sixth best for India in ODIs, equal with Ajit Agarkar, who interestingly achieved the same against Australia at MCG in 2004. They were also the best figures registered by a bowler in ODIs in Australia.
The 28-year-old became only the second spinner after Imran Tahir to have a five-for in South Africa and Australia.
He struck as soon as he came into the attack, dismissing Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja - who had put together 73 runs for the third wicket - in the same over.
According to CricViz, India's win percentage increased from 75% to 90% immediately after Chahal's first over.
He further dismissed Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Adam Zampa to break the back of Australian batting.
It was an underwhelming batting performance by the Australians, who managed just 17 boundaries before they were bowled out with eight balls left.
australiaaustralia vs india 2018chahalIndiaIndia vs Australia 2018MCGMelbourne Cricket Groundyuzvendra chahal
First Published: January 18, 2019, 1:12 PM IST