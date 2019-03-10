Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Numbers | Dhawan Overcomes Poor Form with Highest ODI Score

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 10, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@ICC)

Shikhar Dhawan overcame a lean run of form with a classy 115-ball 143 in the fourth One-Day International against Australia at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

Having not scored a ton in 17 innings, Dhawan broke Australia's back at the scene of his record-breaking Test debut, smacking a 16th ODI century and his third against Australia. This was also his first century in 2019.

Dhawan's 143 - his highest score in ODIs - set a strong foundation as India amassed 358/9 in their allotted 50 overs. In all, he struck 18 fours and three sixes during his knock and looked in cruise control all through against an excellent Australian bowling unit.

Table 1

The 143 by Dhawan is also the third-highest score by any player in an ODI in Mohali. Rohit Sharma leads this chart while Virat Kohli has the second-highest score at the venue.

Table 2

Rohit and Dhawan shared an immaculate 193-run partnership for the opening wicket to set things rolling for the home side. Their association was the third-best stand in Mohali for any wicket.

Table 3

Rohit also looked impressive during his time at the crease, scoring 95 in 92 balls. He narrowly missed out on a ton but during the course of his knock went past MS Dhoni and now holds the record for the maximum number of sixes in ODIs.

Table 4
India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2019Indian cricket teammohalirohit sharmashikhar dhawan
First Published: March 10, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
