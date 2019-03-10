In Numbers | Dhawan Overcomes Poor Form with Highest ODI Score

Loading...
Having not scored a ton in 17 innings, Dhawan broke Australia's back at the scene of his record-breaking Test debut, smacking a 16th ODI century and his third against Australia. This was also his first century in 2019.
Dhawan's 143 - his highest score in ODIs - set a strong foundation as India amassed 358/9 in their allotted 50 overs. In all, he struck 18 fours and three sixes during his knock and looked in cruise control all through against an excellent Australian bowling unit.
The 143 by Dhawan is also the third-highest score by any player in an ODI in Mohali. Rohit Sharma leads this chart while Virat Kohli has the second-highest score at the venue.
Rohit and Dhawan shared an immaculate 193-run partnership for the opening wicket to set things rolling for the home side. Their association was the third-best stand in Mohali for any wicket.
Rohit also looked impressive during his time at the crease, scoring 95 in 92 balls. He narrowly missed out on a ton but during the course of his knock went past MS Dhoni and now holds the record for the maximum number of sixes in ODIs.
First Published: March 10, 2019, 6:41 PM IST