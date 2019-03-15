India vs Australia | In Numbers: Khawaja & Cummins Dominate on Indian Soil

Loading...
Here we take a look at some of the important statistics from the series.
Most runs
Usman Khawaja, the Man of the Series, topped the run charts, making 383 runs in 5 matches at an average of 76.6, scoring two hundreds and a score of over 90. The southpaw was central to Australia’s comeback in the series. Australia has just one other name in the list of top five run-scorers – Peter Handscomb, who made 236 runs at 47.2. India, on the other hand, dominated the batting list with Virat Kohli (310 runs at 62), Rohit Sharma (202 runs at 40.4) and Shikhar Dhawan (177 runs at 35.4) making the chart.
100s in the series
The series saw six centuries with Usman Khawaja and Virat Kohli slamming two apiece. Shikhar Dhawan, who returned to form with a fabulous 143 at Mohali is the only other centurion for India while Peter Handscomb, who made his maiden ODI hundred in the same match is Australia’s only other presence in the list. Khawaja made both of his tons at a strike rate less than 100 while Kohli, Dhawan and Handscomb made one ton apiece at a rate over 110.
Most wickets
Pat Cummins was the celebrated hero with the ball for the Aussies, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 15.71. This is the most number of wickets in a bilateral ODI series for Australia after Clint McKay and Mitchell Johnson. It is also the most by any bowler against India in India in a five-match series. Cummins was also the only bowler to take four or more wickets in the series (he did it twice). Zampa and Jhye Richardson (played two matches less than the others) also make the list for Australia with 11 and 8 wickets respectively. For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were the standout bowlers although the former gave runs away at an economy of 6.04. Of his four worst economy rates in a series, Australia appear thrice:
India in Australia 2018 – 6.00
Australia in India 2017 – 6.17
Australia in India 2019 – 6.04
Best bowling figures in series
Three of the best bowling figures in the series were recorded by Pat Cummins. The seamer spearheaded the visitors’ bowling attack and picked up 14 wickets in the series including figures of 5/70, 4/29 and 3/37. He was the only one to record four or more wickets in a match in the series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Delhi in the decider recorded India’s best figures in the series but the list is dominated by Australia who have six instances of players recording three or more wickets.
The come from behind win
Australia came from behind to record a 3-2 series win, an improbable result after the first two matches when they were down 0-2. This is just the fifth instance of a team coming from 0-2 behind to record a series win in a series of five or more matches. It is also just the second against India after Pakistan recorded the first in 2005.
First Published: March 15, 2019, 8:28 AM IST