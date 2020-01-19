Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

209 (86.4)

South Africa trail by 188 runs
Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

189/2 (84.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

India vs Australia | In Numbers: Kohli and Rohit Set New Records En-Route Series Win

India registered a comfortable seven wicket win over Australia in the third and decisive ODI at Bengaluru. Here are some of the numbers from the encounter.

Cricketnext Staff |January 19, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
India vs Australia | In Numbers: Kohli and Rohit Set New Records En-Route Series Win

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma became the third fastest batsman to reach 9000 ODI runs during the series decider between India and Australia at Bengaluru.

Rohit needed four runs to get to the landmark and the senior India opener got to it in the final ball of the first over of India's innings to sit behind skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa's AB de Villiers.

ONE

On the other hand, Virat Kohli also became the fastest captain to 5000 ODI runs, beating the likes of Dhoni and Ponting to the record.

TWO

Kohli and Rohit also set the record for the biggest partnership for the second wicket ever at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the chase, with 135*.

THREE

Finally, it was the 3rd consecutive bilateral ODI series win for India since their last series defeat against Australia in 2019 at home. In total, it was the 6th bilateral ODI series win for India against Australia out of 12.

FOUR

australia vs india 2020in numbersIndia vs Australia 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more