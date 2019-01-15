In Numbers: Dhoni Turns Back the Clock; Chase-master Kohli Stars Again

Loading...
Kohli scored a fantastic ton - his 39th ODI ton, 17th as captain, 5th in Australia and 2nd at Adelaide. It was 6th century against Australia for Kohli — joint-3rd most by any batsman against Australia in ODIs.
The fact that he has only achieved it in 28 innings shows that he is in a class of his own when it comes to one-day international cricket.
The Indian captain also overtook Sanath Jayasuriya to become second in the list of most centuries in away/neutral venues - behind Sachin Tendulkar, but having played considerably less amount of games.
With Kohli's ton, India also became a team with most centuries at the opposition's home ground.
Those weren't the only records for Kohli, he also put up a 54-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, which was the 26th 50+ stand between Rohit and him in ODIs — the joint 6th most among Indian pairs along with Dhawan-Rohit. and 5th 50+ stand for 2nd wicket by Rohit-Kohli against Australia in ODIs — the most by any 2nd wicket pair against them.
They also equalled the runs scored by Tendulkar and Dravid, becoming the fourth most successful pair for India in ODIs.
Dhoni too scored an unbeaten half-century, which was his second consecutive half-century. 2017 was the last time when Dhoni scored half-centuries in consecutive innings against Windies. This will certainly help him regain some confidence ahead of the World Cup.
Earlier in the day, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked a four-for and became the 12th Indian bowler to take 200 wickets in international cricket. Meanwhile, it wasn't such a memorable debut for Mohammed Siraj as he conceded 76 runs in his 10 overs and had an economy of 7.6 - the worst by any Indian debutant in ODIs.
First Published: January 15, 2019, 6:05 PM IST