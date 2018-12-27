India vs Australia: In Numbers | Pujara’s Best Away Form Places Him Among Indian Greats

India's no. 3 has been in fine form since the start of the Test series, and with this century, he has gone past his previous tally of runs scored in an away Test series.
Not just in this series, Pujara’s performances in away Tests have also seen a rise in this calendar year. He has equaled the number of centuries he has scored in away Tests within this year (3) and his balls/dismissal rate has got better by 24.45 %.
Pujara’s form also sees him top of the charts when it comes to the highest scoring No. 3 batsmen in 2018.
He also holds the best 50 to 100 conversion rate among Indian batsmen at No. 3.
Pujara boasts of phenomenal numbers when the toss goes in India's favour. When batting first after winning the toss, he has the highest average among other Indian No. 3 batsmen.
Leading by 435 runs going into Day 3, India would be further looking to gain advantage in the Test by dismissing Australia cheaply, after which Pujara will hope to get another chance to add to his fantastic record.
First Published: December 27, 2018, 1:51 PM IST