Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 5, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
India vs Australia | In Numbers: Records Tumble as Kohli Brings up 40th ODI Ton

Indian captain Virat Kohli brought up the 40th ODI ton of his already glittering limited-overs cricket career against Australia at Nagpur in the second ODI, helping India to a first innings total of 250.

At home in particular, Kohli has been in ruthless form in the format, astonishingly converting each of his last 6 ODI fifties into hundreds - 121 vs NZ, (Mumbai 2017), 113 vs NZ, (Kanpur 2017), 140 vs WIN, (Guwahati 2018), 157* vs WIN, (Vizag 2018), 107 vs WIN, (Pune 2018), 103* vs AUS, (Today, 2019)

His latest innings, which was littered with 10 fours was his 18th ODI century as captain. He is now only behind Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most tons in ODIs, four behind the Australian legend who has 22 centuries.

Most tons by captains in ODIs

Australia’s Nemesis

Kohli’s century against Australia was his 7th against them in the format, and puts him joint second with Rohit Sharma in the list of batsmen with most tons against Australia. The top spot belongs to Sachin Tendulkar, who Kohli trails by only two centuries.

Most ODI tons against Australia

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium is also becoming a happy hunting ground for Kohli, this being his second century at the venue. The previous one also came against Australia, 115* way back in 2013. In fact, Kohli has now become the batsman with most runs at the VCA Stadium in ODIs.

Most tons at VCA Stadium in ODIs

