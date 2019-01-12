Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia | In Numbers: Rohit's Curse Continues, Dhoni Scales Mt. 10,000

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 12, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
India vs Australia | In Numbers: Rohit's Curse Continues, Dhoni Scales Mt. 10,000

Loading...
Rohit Sharma continued his happy habit of making big runs against Australia in the course of his 22nd century in ODI cricket at Sydney. The 31-year-old created a few records on the way to his 133 in 129 deliveries, a knock that included 10 fours and six maximums. However, there is one blemish in the record that Rohit would want to correct.

India has lost each of the games against Australia in Australia that Rohit has scored a hundred in - 138 at MCG in 2015, 171* at Perth in 2016, 124 at Brisbane in 2016 and now 133 at SCG.

This ton made Rohit the joint third highest century-maker among Indians.

lastlast

This was Rohit's seventh ton against Australia in just 29 games, the second most after Sachin Tendulkar who made 9 from 71 games. Virat Kohli has five tons against the Aussies in 29 games.

tons vs aus

The record-making spree does not stop here for Rohit. This was his fifth century in Australia — joint-most by a visiting batsman with Kumar Sangakkara. This was Rohit's 20th ton as an opener, the joint-sixth most by a batsman in the position.

tons as opener

Rohit has also now hit a massive 87 sixes against Australia across formats — the second most by any batsman against an opposition behind Chris Gayle.

4

MS Dhoni too scored a fifty, his 68th overall in ODIs. What was striking is that this was his first fifty plus score in 14 innings. Also, in this innings the wicket-keeper batsman completed 10,000 ODI runs for India. He is now the fifth Indian to reach this landmark for India in ODIs after Tendulkar (18426), Ganguly (11221), Dravid (10768) and Kohli (10235).

Australia, meanwhile created a record by winning their 1000th international match across all formats, the only team to do so.


in numbersIndia vs Australia 2018MS Dhonirohit sharma
First Published: January 12, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 England 5310 108
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 South Africa 3712 106
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...