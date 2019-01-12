India vs Australia | In Numbers: Rohit's Curse Continues, Dhoni Scales Mt. 10,000

Loading...
India has lost each of the games against Australia in Australia that Rohit has scored a hundred in - 138 at MCG in 2015, 171* at Perth in 2016, 124 at Brisbane in 2016 and now 133 at SCG.
This ton made Rohit the joint third highest century-maker among Indians.
This was Rohit's seventh ton against Australia in just 29 games, the second most after Sachin Tendulkar who made 9 from 71 games. Virat Kohli has five tons against the Aussies in 29 games.
The record-making spree does not stop here for Rohit. This was his fifth century in Australia — joint-most by a visiting batsman with Kumar Sangakkara. This was Rohit's 20th ton as an opener, the joint-sixth most by a batsman in the position.
Rohit has also now hit a massive 87 sixes against Australia across formats — the second most by any batsman against an opposition behind Chris Gayle.
MS Dhoni too scored a fifty, his 68th overall in ODIs. What was striking is that this was his first fifty plus score in 14 innings. Also, in this innings the wicket-keeper batsman completed 10,000 ODI runs for India. He is now the fifth Indian to reach this landmark for India in ODIs after Tendulkar (18426), Ganguly (11221), Dravid (10768) and Kohli (10235).
Australia, meanwhile created a record by winning their 1000th international match across all formats, the only team to do so.
First Published: January 12, 2019, 4:45 PM IST