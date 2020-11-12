- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
India vs Australia: In Virat Kohli's Absence, Australia Will Easily Win Test Series - Michael Vaughan
Team India will then begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.
- IANS
- Updated: November 12, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Australia will "quite easily" win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India as talismanic batsman Virat Kohli will not be there for the final three matches of the four-Test series.
Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, is due for delivery in January and the batting mainstay had asked for leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). And on Monday, the BCCI announced that the skipper has been granted paternity leave and that he will return to India after the conclusion of the first Test against Australia to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.
Also Read: Team India Gets Ready to Fly to Australia, Embracing the New Normal
"No Virat Kohli for three Tests in Australia...The right decision going to be at the birth of his first child...but it means Australia will win the series quite easily IMO .. #JustSaying," Vaughan said in a tweet.
No @imVkohli for 3 Tests in Australia .. The right decision going to be at the birth of his first child .. but it means Australia will win the series quite easily IMO .. #JustSaying
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020
Kohli will, however, feature in three ODIs and as many T20Is which will be played before the first Test -- a pink-ball fixture -- of which the Indian skipper will be a part of.
The tour will commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).
