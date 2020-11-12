CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia: In Virat Kohli's Absence, Australia Will Easily Win Test Series - Michael Vaughan

Team India will then begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

  • IANS
  • Updated: November 12, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
India vs Australia: In Virat Kohli's Absence, Australia Will Easily Win Test Series - Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Australia will "quite easily" win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India as talismanic batsman Virat Kohli will not be there for the final three matches of the four-Test series.

Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, is due for delivery in January and the batting mainstay had asked for leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). And on Monday, the BCCI announced that the skipper has been granted paternity leave and that he will return to India after the conclusion of the first Test against Australia to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

Also Read: Team India Gets Ready to Fly to Australia, Embracing the New Normal

"No Virat Kohli for three Tests in Australia...The right decision going to be at the birth of his first child...but it means Australia will win the series quite easily IMO .. #JustSaying," Vaughan said in a tweet.

Kohli will, however, feature in three ODIs and as many T20Is which will be played before the first Test -- a pink-ball fixture -- of which the Indian skipper will be a part of.

The tour will commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

Also Read : Will Pucovski, Cameroon Green Called Up by Australia for India Tests

Team India will then begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the SCG (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches