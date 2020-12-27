India vs Australia: Covid-19 Cases in Sydney Could Force Venue Change to Melbourne; MCG Begins Preparations

India vs Australia (TEST)

According to the latest report in Fox Sports, SCG's hopes of hosting the third Test of the India series is a "50-50" bet, and MCG could be the likely beneficiary. While high-level talks are on among all the concerned parties to make Sydney Test happen, despite rise in Covid-19 cases in the city, CA chief executive Nick Hockley and his Melbourne Cricket Club counterpart Stuart Fox on Sunday revealed that it could be a tough ask.

"He [Hockley] is working feverishly with the Department of Health in NSW and I believe it is extremely complicated. Everything he is telling me is it's really a 50-50 situation," Fox said on Sunday. "There is just so much to play out here. Cricket Australia should be congratulated on buying time for Sydney because we all want to see it get away in Sydney. And let's hope it does.

"The more time they can get to plan this out the greater the chance is. My understanding is the complication is between moving everyone from NSW into the Queensland market. I do think we will know in the next 48 hours if we are going to host it. As I have said all along, let's hope it goes ahead in Sydney but we are ready to go, if needed."

While Fox is keen for Sydney to retain the Test, MCG has already gotten the approval to start preparing for the Third Test. "You can't just sit back and wait for it to all happen. Just think about a second pitch ... that's one of the fundamentals," Fox said on SEN.

"But even your staffing. I have just told my entire workforce to take annual leave, particularly during January when it's a little quieter, and now we are asking them maybe to come back. We have started our planning – how do you do it if we do increase the number of people in the stadium, those sorts of things. I think we are ready to go. It comes with a few challenges but we will be right."