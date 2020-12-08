- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
India vs Australia: India Denied Matthew Wade's Wicket After DRS Drama
Australia's Matthew Wade enjoyed a controversial reprieve in the third and final T20I when India were denied an lbw referral after the umpires had begun the DRS process.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 8, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
Australia's Matthew Wade enjoyed a controversial reprieve in the third and final T20I when India were denied an lbw referral after the umpires had begun the DRS process.
The incident happened in the 11th over of the match when T Natarajan hit Wade on the pad, with umpire Rod Tucker declining the lbw appeal. India then went for the DRS, which Tucker accepted, even as Wade and non-striker Glenn Maxwell pointed out that the replay was shown on the giant screen. Third umpire Paul Wilson too began the process before withdrawing abruptly, hinting that India were late in calling for a review.
India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 3rd T20I Match at Sydney
"They referred it off the big screen," Wade was heard protesting even as Tucker signalled for a review.
Soon after, the third umpire said: "We can’t go through this review anymore. There are replays on the big screen. This is a null and void review."
Cricket.com.au said the giant screen was not at fault, for they showed the replay after the 15-second time limit. According to them, Kohli took the review at the 17th second after seeing a replay.
India captain Virat Kohli later walked up to umpire Tucker for a clarification but the decision could not be changed. It then emerged that Wade would have been out lbw had the referral been accepted. Wade was on 50 off 35 balls at that stage. He went on to make 80 off 53 as Australia ended with 186 for 5.
The relevant sections of the ICC playing conditions for T20Is that deal with player reviews say:
"If the on-field umpires believe that the captain or either batsman has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion decline the request for a Player Review. In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given.
India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh Lauds 'Confident' T Natarajan for Showing in T20I Series
"No replays, either at normal speed or slow motion, shall be shown on a big screen to spectators until the 15 second time limit allowed for requesting a Player Review has elapsed."
