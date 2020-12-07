India vs Australia: India Eye T20I Series Sweep as Australia Look for Consolation Win

India would be eyeing a 3-0 sweep when they face Australia in the third and final T20I at the SCG on the 8th of December. It would also mean that India ends the year remaining undefeated in the format.

Hardik Pandya's heroics with the bat helped India seal the three-match series with a thrilling victory in the second T20I in Sydney. They will return to the same venue on Tuesday looking for a big series sweep. India would be delighted that they have won the series without the likes of Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. It has been a complete team effort with no real weak link in the XI.

KL Rahul has provided India with the starts, Dhawan produced a series-defining performance while Kohli looked in fine touch in the second T20I in Sydney and Jadeja and Hardik have been the finishers at the death.

However, the standout performer for India in the series so far has been their left-arm seamer, T Natarajan. He has picked 5 wickets in the two matches at an economy rate of just 6.25 and has continued from where he left in the IPL 2020. Chahal won his team the match as a concussion substitute while Washington Sundar was brilliantly restrictive in Canberra.

Australia's second string of fast bowlers - the likes of Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott - got exposed in Sydney but in all likelihood will get another chance to make amends at the same venue on Tuesday. The home team are unlikely to risk Hazlewood for the dead rubber.

There is a possibility of Aaron Finch making a return which will boost the batting line-up. Australia may push Marcus Stoinis to open the innings with his captain. The batting will again rely heavily on Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell in the middle order.

Australia would be desperate to earn a consolation victory. More than that a 3-0 sweep would give a big psychological advantage to India ahead of the Test series - and the home team would be aware of that.

WHEN: 8th December, 1:40 PM IST

WHERE: Sydney, Australia

TELECAST: Sony Ten1 and Sony Ten1 HD

LIVE STREAMING: SonyLIV

India Team News

India will, in all likelihood, go in with the same XI. There is no need to take a risk with Bumrah and Shami ahead of the high octane Test series.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 T Natarajan, 10 Shardul Thakur, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Team News

If skipper Finch returns to the XI, it will be at the expense of D'Arcy Short.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Aaron Finch, 2 Matthew Wade, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Sean Abbott, 8 Daniel Sams, 9 Andrew Tye, 10 Mitchell Swepson, 11 Adam Zampa

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

India lead the head to head 3-2 in the last five matches.

To watch out for

KL Rahul has got starts in both the matches in the series - in fact he got a fifty in Canberra - but has not converted them into a really big match-winning score. He is amongst the most prolific run-scorers in T20I cricket in the last few years and would want to end the series on a high.

What They Said

India: "It's very simple. I like to look at the scoreboard and play so that I know which bowlers to target. I have been in these situations many times and I learnt from my mistakes in the past. My game is always around the confidence which I carry" - Hardik Pandya after his match-winning cameo with the bat which sealed the match and series for India in the second T20I in Sydney.

Australia: "Unfortunately we didn't execute well towards the end with the ball. When you get a start like that you want to push but I was disappointed with the way I got out and the timing of my wicket as well" - Australian skipper, Matthew Wade after the loss in Sydney.