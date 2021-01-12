India vs Australia: India Hold on to Second Spot in World Test Championship Standings After Sydney Draw

CRICKETNEXT

After Indian batsmen took the team to a draw in the Sydney Test against Australia, they managed to retain their second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. They are just marginally ahead of New Zealand in the points table, in terms of percentage of matches won.

"An incredible battle in Sydney has helped both teams retain the top two spots in the ICC World Test Championship standings. A difference of 0.2 per cent between India and New Zealand," tweeted ICC.

Earlier, New Zealand had taken giant strides in emerging as a potential finalist for the WTC, after they white-washed Pakistan and West Indies at home.

A stubborn resistance from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari saw India manage to pull off an unlikely draw against Australia on the final day of the third Test at Sydney on Monday (January 11). Chasing a mammoth 407 to win the Test, Ashwin (39) and Vihari (23) managed to bat out the entirety of the third session and ensure that the Test series remains tied at 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane. They had their shares of luck along the way thanks to a few dropped catches and the occasional edge not carrying to the nearby fielders, but no one can argue they didn't deserve the result.

At one point, it seemed like India were pushing for what at one time seemed an improbable win. Yet when Australia removed the dangerous Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara before tea, it left the Indians in a spot of bother going into the final session.

Australia grabbed the prize wicket of Pant for 97 as his explosive innings fell short of a century when he was caught by Pat Cummins off Nathan Lyon going for another big hit. Josh Hazlewood bowled the usually solid Pujara, who brought up 6,000 Test runs before his resistance was broken after a battling 77 off 205 balls.

