India vs Australia | India Name KS Bharat as Back-Up Keeper for Second ODI

Andhra wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has been called up to the Indian squad as a back-up wicketkeeper for the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot on Friday.
With Rishabh Pant at the NCA in Bangalore to recover from the concussion he suffered during the first ODI, and Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in New Zealand with the India A side, Bharat has earned his maiden national call-up.
The BCCI said Pant's progress will be monitored and a call on his availability for the final ODI in Bangalore on Sunday will be taken accordingly. Pant's recovery will decide how long Bharat will stay with the squad. India used KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper in the first ODI and are set to go the same way in Rajkot as well.
Bharat has played 74 first-class matches averaging around 37 and 51 List A matches averaging 28.14 with a strike-rate of 69.74.
January 16, 2020
