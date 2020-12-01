India vs Australia: India Need Rohit Sharma To Chase More Than 350, says Aakash Chopra

Chopra also pointed out that a huge run chase can be possible only from the top of the innings and not from the backend. After losing three wickets at the top, it is not possible to win the game, he said.

India opener Rohit Sharma has been a vital wheel in the recent years and this was proved once again with India losing the first 2 ODIs of 3-match series versus Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Former opening batsman Aakash Chopra has recently opined that in the ODI series against Australia, Team India is missing the services of the hitman at the top of the order. He reasoned that Sharma is capable of playing the crucial knocks, chiefly in quest of a mammoth target. India lost the first encounter by a massive 66 runs while chasing 374 runs. They were defeated in the second ODI by 51 runs while chasing 390.

Also read: Lanka Premier League 2020: Shahid Afridi, Rookie Naveen-ul-Haq Spar Over Mohammad Amir

Chopra recorded a video of himself and uploaded it on his Youtube Channel which opened with him noting that if India’s top-order batsmen had fired, they could have chased down the 390-run target. Speaking about India’s defeat, Chopra mentioned that Sharma’s presence would have helped the team in expressing on the field in a more bolder fashion when chasing the massive total posted by the Aussies on the board. He further mentioned that the team was not particularly at their natural best, given the runs they were supposed to score.

Also read: Three More Members of Pakistan Team Test Positive for COVID-19 in NZ, Taking Total to 10

The Indian batting order left much to be wished as there were too many runs for them to pursue. “If you need to score more than 350, then you need Rohit Sharma, especially in a run chase,” said Chopra in the video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also pointed out that a huge run chase can be possible only from the top of the innings and not from the backend. After losing three wickets at the top, it is not possible to win the game. Two among the top three need to launch, meaning one of them should reach close to a century. Additionally, more than a century from one and quickfire 70-80 from others are essential. One cannot win the match if either of them does not happen.