India vs Australia: India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne, Twitter Raises Toast

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 30, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
Rain initially threatened to play spoilsport on the final day of the Boxing Day Test but India ensured there was no change in script for them as they wrapped up Australian tail and the contest by 137 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series on Sunday, thereby retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (December 30).













































Rain washed out the entire first session of play but once it cleared up, India were up and ready for it.

It was Jasprit Bumrah at the forefront with the ball once again as he removed the gritty Pat Cummins after he had batted out of his skin to achieve his highest Test score.





Ishant Sharma took the final wicket, when he had Nathan Lyon caught behind off a bouncer, to become the sixth highest wicket taker for India in Tests.





There was a lot of talk about India’s first-class cricket structure and the point was not lost on all post the game.











India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2018ishant sharmajasprit bumrahNathan LyonOff The FieldPat CumminsRishabh Panttwitter
First Published: December 30, 2018, 8:38 AM IST

