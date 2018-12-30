India vs Australia: India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne, Twitter Raises Toast

What a win!! Proud to be part of this unit . Onto Sydney now. Jai hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DsW8WXRMGj — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2018

Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency.😁

A dream win for us and what a way to end the year! 🇮🇳

Truly exceptional.#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/6Kaiy46v4O — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 30, 2018



Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vweoHd0nEE

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2018

And that's a wrap on Melbourne! What a rollercoaster of a game it has been. Games like these bring out the true beauty of test cricket. Thank you all for your wishes. Ending 2018 with this lovely memory. On to the final one now! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/durwAO5HmC — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 30, 2018

Great win here for the Team. Special effort by the lads, the one that will remembered for a long time @BCCI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/TyVglQY7qO — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 30, 2018

The pace triplet at The G. This was such a historic Test. Proud feeling to be a part of this group. Record breaking 130+ wickets in 2018 #TeamIndia @circleofcricket @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/wYreTY3XtT — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 30, 2018



Not an easy place to come and win and every test win here needs to be cherished like there is no tomorrow. Special mention to @imVkohli @cheteshwar1 and our very own Malcom M @Jaspritbumrah93 👏 pic.twitter.com/jIB8oJ0eMG

— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2018

India just to good in all departments this Test, well done 👍🏼 2-1 to India means Australia will need to fight in Syd to stop India winning the series. Enjoy your New Years 🍻 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 30, 2018



Memorable win for #TeamIndia at the MCG. Great team effort and now we have an opportunity to create history at Sydney. Congratulations to each and every member of the team and to our domestic cricket where our cricketers enhance their skills. pic.twitter.com/osU6HHCSQl

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2018

Rubber retained. Can @imVkohli and Co become the first India side to win a series in Australia? I believe they will. Best bowling attack in the world, and batsmen — not just Kohli — looking in good nick. Difficult to thwart. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 30, 2018



The win goes on to show how India are a terrifically well-balanced side with clear match winners in both the batting and bowling departments. World number one with good reason #AUSvIND

— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 30, 2018

From Cape Town to Melbourne, how far has this team travelled this year #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 30, 2018



Top stuff 🇮🇳 2-1 up in the series #AUSvIND test series well done @Jaspritbumrah93 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli proud of you guys.. make it 3-1 congratulations...Team india @BCCI

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 30, 2018

Kohli leads the team around the ground to thank the fans for their support. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Xl0GZZSgy1 — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 30, 2018



Weather’s cleared, still loads of overs to be bowled today, only two wickets to get, but all of India on tenterhooks

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 30, 2018

There are only two Australians who have faced 100 balls in an innings more than once in this series. One is Usman Khawaja. The other is Pat Cummins. #AUSvIND — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) December 30, 2018



Pat Cummins crosses the MCG rope a final time to complete a wonderful individual performance. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DJ9dWNERlS

— Adam Collins (@collinsadam) December 30, 2018

Ishant Sharma now has 267 Test wickets. Becomes the sixth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for India!#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 30, 2018



Congratulations @BCCI Very good win ... and am glad they won !!!

— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 30, 2018

Interesting how both @imVkohli & @Jaspritbumrah93 praise the significance of the Ranji Trophy in their player development. Shame we’re not sharing the same sentiment with Sheffield Shield. #AUDvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 30, 2018



Virat crediting fc system. Bumrah crediting Ranji Trophy. We all know they mean the Jallandhar Railway Canteen Staff

— Sidvee (@sidvee) December 30, 2018

Now THATS what I like about @imVkohli - HIGHLIGHTED first class cricket in India. Hope someone in the roster of Australian commentators is listening! 👍👍 #AUSVIND — RK (@RK_sports) December 30, 2018



Interesting post-match presention. Both Virat Kohli and Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah stressing on how vital the Ranji Trophy and the First Class structure has been in grooming the Indian players for greater things in Test cricket. Good, classy counter attack. #AUSvIND

— Ajesh Ramachandran (@Edged_and_taken) December 30, 2018

