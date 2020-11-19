India vs Australia: India Throwdown Specialist Raghu Set to Join Training After Completing Quarantine

In what will come as a welcome news for India ahead of their series against Australia, their throwdown specialist Raghu is set to complete his quarantine period and join the team's training sessions.

Raghu had contracted COVID-19 and had isolated himself from the rest of the team on arriving in Australia.

"The team came in from UAE after the IPL and it was a movement from one bubble to another so they could start training as soon as they returned negative coronavirus test results. But Raghu could not join the squad in UAE after testing positive and so had to complete his quarantine period in India and then fly in directly to Australia.

"As a result, he had to follow the complete quarantine rules here in Australia. But he is set to rejoin the squad after he ends the quarantine period and that is definitely great news for the boys going into such an important series," ANI quoted as source as saying.

In Raghu's absence, India turned to another throwdown specialist in Sri Lankan Nuwan Seneviratne. Interestingly, offspinner R Ashwin too chipped in by helping KL Rahul prepare in the nets hurling balls using a tennis racquet.

Meanwhile, India's Test wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Wednesday resumed training with the Indian cricket team at the nets in Australia. Although there was no word on his fitness, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a video of the 36-year-old cricketer playing shots off balls hurled at him by the team support staff using the side-arm.

The Indian contingent arrived in Sydney on November 12.

They are currently undergoing two-week isolation. After the Covid-19 tests, which turned out negative, the team started training from November 14.