India vs Australia: India Win Toss And Opt to Bowl in Third and Final T20I

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first Tuesday as he bids for a sweep of the three-game Twenty20 international series against Australia.

India is unchanged from the lineup that clinched the series with a win Sunday in a high-scoring game in Sydney. Aaron Finch returns to the Australia lineup as captain after missing the second game.

Australia won the one-day international series before the T20s started. The teams will start a four-match test series with a day-nighter in Adelaide starting Dec. 17.

Lineups

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, DArcy Short, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Rod Tucker and Gerard Abood, Australia.

Match Referee: David Boon, Australia. Third Umpire: Paul Wilson, Australia.