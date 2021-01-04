India vs Australia: Indian Cricket Team, Including the Isolated Five, Test Negative for Covid-19

The Indian cricket team and support start underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3 and the tests have returned negative results, the BCCI said on Monday,

The Indian cricket team and support start underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3 and the tests have returned negative results, the BCCI said on Monday, amid media scrutiny stemmed from the apparent quarantine breach by five Indian cricketers in Melbourne last week.

The team along with the Australian contingent will fly to Sydney today for the third Test starting January 7. "Playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results," the BCCI said.

While the Australian press has been calling for investigations into the alleged breach, the Indian camp is 'back the belief' that no protocol was broken. "The boys have shut the outside world and they are not even looking at who is saying what. We are backing our belief that no protocol was broken and that is that. We are now looking at the third Test and the focus is on the next game at the SCG. We want to make it 2-1 by the time we leave the SCG at the end of the Test match," a BCCI source said as quoted by ANI.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have all been placed in isolation after a video of them sitting at a table in a Melbourne restaurant was posted on the Twitter account of Navaldeep Singh. Singh suggested on Friday he paid the bill for the table and then hugged Pant, although on Saturday Singh claimed there was no hug and players kept their distance.

The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.

The four-test series between Australia and India is being played amid a backdrop of biosecurity rules, which will get stricter when the squads travel to Sydney on Monday.

