CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Indian Cricket Team, Including the Isolated Five, Test Negative for Covid-19

India vs Australia: Indian Cricket Team, Including the Isolated Five, Test Negative for Covid-19

The Indian cricket team and support start underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3 and the tests have returned negative results, the BCCI said on Monday,

India vs Australia: Indian Cricket Team, Including the Isolated Five, Test Negative for Covid-19

The Indian cricket team and support start underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3 and the tests have returned negative results, the BCCI said on Monday, amid media scrutiny stemmed from the apparent quarantine breach by five Indian cricketers in Melbourne last week.

Rohit Sharma Fans Hit Back at Trolls Outraging Over Alleged Consumption of Beef; Make #IStandWithRohit Trend on Twitter

The team along with the Australian contingent will fly to Sydney today for the third Test starting January 7. "Playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results," the BCCI said.

India vs Australia: Rain Washes Out Important Practice Session for India at MCG

While the Australian press has been calling for investigations into the alleged breach, the Indian camp is 'back the belief' that no protocol was broken. "The boys have shut the outside world and they are not even looking at who is saying what. We are backing our belief that no protocol was broken and that is that. We are now looking at the third Test and the focus is on the next game at the SCG. We want to make it 2-1 by the time we leave the SCG at the end of the Test match," a BCCI source said as quoted by ANI.

After Quarantine Breach, Twitter Outrage Over Alleged Beef Consumption by Rohit Sharma & Co

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have all been placed in isolation after a video of them sitting at a table in a Melbourne restaurant was posted on the Twitter account of Navaldeep Singh. Singh suggested on Friday he paid the bill for the table and then hugged Pant, although on Saturday Singh claimed there was no hug and players kept their distance.

India vs Australia Full Coverage 

The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.

The four-test series between Australia and India is being played amid a backdrop of biosecurity rules, which will get stricter when the squads travel to Sydney on Monday.

The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.

The four-test series between Australia and India is being played amid a backdrop of biosecurity rules, which will get stricter when the squads travel to Sydney on Monday.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches