Indian Players in Good Spirits as Team Departs For Tour of Australia

Various members of the team took to Twitter to share their feelings ahead of their departure with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav terming it an "exciting challenge".
"Exciting challenges ahead. Off to Australia with the boys #TeamIndia," tweeted Kuldeep, who posted a picture with his teammates comprising young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and others.
Exciting challenges ahead. Off to Australia✈️with the boys #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZQtaGs1ERE— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 16, 2018
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah tweeted his picture and wrote, "Off we go! #Australia #Travelbound".
Off we go! ✈#Australia 🇦🇺#Travelbound pic.twitter.com/q8AQwx1kte— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 16, 2018
"Taking off to head down under," wrote Krunal Pandya on the micro blogging site as he posted snaps with team mates.
✈ Taking off to head down under 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/Z5ZuKmcIBZ— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) November 16, 2018
Here's how other members of the Indian team marked their departure ahead of the all important tour.
Gangs here and we are ready to jet ✈️ pic.twitter.com/CsCqm79Kl0— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 16, 2018
Happy faces and gamer boys before the team's departure to Australia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/eZCgdrABCE— BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2018
En route Australia ✈️ #AUSvIND— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 16, 2018
Image Courtesy: https://t.co/2V8lQrdPbq pic.twitter.com/K9WSlNVkJe
At the pre-departure press conference on Thursday, captain Virat Kohli emphasised on the need for the batsmen to step up.
Head coach Ravi Shastri categorically said that there won't be any chopping and changing in the ODI team from now with just 13 games remaining before the World Cup.
Experts and former players are seeing this tour as India's best bet to defeat Australia in Tests as the hosts will be without their two key batsman, Steve Smith and David Warner, who are facing a year long ban for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa.
First Published: November 16, 2018, 6:19 PM IST