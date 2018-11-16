Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Indian Players in Good Spirits as Team Departs For Tour of Australia

PTI | Updated: November 16, 2018, 7:29 PM IST
Image: @ImRo45/Twitter

Mumbai: Eyeing a maiden Test series win Down Under, the Indian cricket team left for Australia on Friday for a grueling tour, which will see them play four matches in whites, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

Various members of the team took to Twitter to share their feelings ahead of their departure with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav terming it an "exciting challenge".

"Exciting challenges ahead. Off to Australia with the boys #TeamIndia," tweeted Kuldeep, who posted a picture with his teammates comprising young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and others.




Pacer Jasprit Bumrah tweeted his picture and wrote, "Off we go! #Australia #Travelbound".




"Taking off to head down under," wrote Krunal Pandya on the micro blogging site as he posted snaps with team mates.




Here's how other members of the Indian team marked their departure ahead of the all important tour.










At the pre-departure press conference on Thursday, captain Virat Kohli emphasised on the need for the batsmen to step up.

Head coach Ravi Shastri categorically said that there won't be any chopping and changing in the ODI team from now with just 13 games remaining before the World Cup.

Experts and former players are seeing this tour as India's best bet to defeat Australia in Tests as the hosts will be without their two key batsman, Steve Smith and David Warner, who are facing a year long ban for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

First Published: November 16, 2018, 6:19 PM IST
