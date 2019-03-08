Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Indian Players Take Part in 'Sixes' Challenge at Ranchi

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
(Image: AP)

After registering victories in the first two encounters against Australia, Team India are looking to go the distance in Ranchi as well and pocket the series. For that the team is leaving no stone unturned and giving it their best at the practice sessions.

While putting in the hard yards, India came up with ‘sixes challenge’ during practice on Thursday where players are seen stepping down the track and hitting the ball for maximums. The BCCI released a video of the same on Twitter.

Taking part in the challenge were MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Ambati Rayudu, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



For India now only three ODIs remain before the all important World Cup kicks off and team management would like to sort all the issues before heading to the coveted tournament.
First Published: March 8, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
Loading...