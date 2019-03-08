Indian Players Take Part in 'Sixes' Challenge at Ranchi

Loading...
While putting in the hard yards, India came up with ‘sixes challenge’ during practice on Thursday where players are seen stepping down the track and hitting the ball for maximums. The BCCI released a video of the same on Twitter.
Taking part in the challenge were MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Ambati Rayudu, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Who could hit the longest SIX? Here's a look at #TeamIndia's fun SIXES challenge at the nets during training in Ranchi #INDvAUS 😎👌 @Paytm pic.twitter.com/syd7YSa3Wu
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2019
For India now only three ODIs remain before the all important World Cup kicks off and team management would like to sort all the issues before heading to the coveted tournament.
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2019MS DhoniOff The FieldRavindra Jadeja Ambati RayuduRishabh Pantyuzvendra chahal
First Published: March 8, 2019, 11:05 AM IST