India vs Australia | Indian Team Wears Black Arm-Bands in Memory of 'Bapu' Nadkarni
The Indian team on Sunday wore black arm bands during their third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru as a mark of respect on passing away of former Test all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni, a statement said.
