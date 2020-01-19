Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AUS IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 19 January, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

160/2 (29.3)

Australia
v/s
India
India

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Lunch

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

209 (86.4)

South Africa trail by 275 runs, MIN. 84.1 Overs Left Today
Lunch

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

62/0 (27.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 7, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 19 January, 2020

1ST INN

India Under-19 *

139/2 (25.3)

India Under-19
v/s
Sri Lanka Under-19
Sri Lanka Under-19

Toss won by Sri Lanka Under-19 (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 44, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 19 January, 2020

2ND INN

Melbourne Renegades

164/6 (20.0)

Melbourne Renegades
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat*

27/0 (2.2)

Brisbane Heat need 138 runs in 107 balls at 7.73 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS IND

live
AUS AUS
IND IND

Bengaluru

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

India vs Australia | Indian Team Wears Black Arm-Bands in Memory of 'Bapu' Nadkarni

The Indian team on Sunday wore black arm bands during their third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru as a mark of respect on passing away of former Test all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni, a statement said.

IANS |January 19, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
India vs Australia | Indian Team Wears Black Arm-Bands in Memory of 'Bapu' Nadkarni

Bengaluru: The Indian team on Sunday wore black arm bands during their third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru as a mark of respect on passing away of former Test all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni, a statement said.

Nadkarni died on Friday in Mumbai at the age of 86. Best known for bowling a record 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test match, he is survived by his wife and two daughters.

A left-arm batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, Nadkarni played 41 Tests for India between 1955 and 1968. He scored 1,414 runs and took 88 wickets.

His debut and final Tests were both against New Zealand.

In the series deciding ODI, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

Australia won the first tie by 10 wickets only for India to return the favour as they scripted a 36-run win in the second ODI.

2020australia vs india 2020bapur nadkarniIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more