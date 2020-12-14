India vs Australia: 'Initially Thought the Century Wouldn't be Possible,' Says Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant said his unbeaten 73-ball 103 in the second innings of India A's warm-up match against Australia A was a 'confidence booster' ahead of the Test series.

Rishabh Pant said his unbeaten 73-ball 103 in the second innings of India A's warm-up match against Australia A was a 'confidence booster' ahead of the Test series. Pant, who will be fighting for a place in the Indian XI with Wriddhiman Saha, said he wanted to take time and settle down for a long innings after getting an lbw decision against him in the first innings where he made only 5.

Yet Another Addition to Australia's Test Squad Ahead of Adelaide Test

"I think it was a pretty good scenario, when you are playing a three-day first-class game with the pink ball, it was important that we got a practice game with the pink ball. Our bowlers bowled really well, batsmen got some time in the middle, I think we got pretty good practice because playing under the lights is difficult with the pink ball, the ball starts swinging, batting is relatably easier during the day time," Pant told bcci.tv.

"We were dismissed quickly in the first innings, there was some moisture on the wicket in the first innings, the ball was swinging in the second innings as well. But everyone got an idea about the wicket and hence the second innings was better. When I went out to bat in the second innings on day two, quite a few overs were left in the day.

India vs Australia: 'We Have the Best Attack in the World, Got Plans for Every Indian Batsman' - Nathan Lyon

"When I went in, Hanuma Vihari and I planned on building a partnership and we planned on batting throughout the day. It was important that I got some time in the middle, the confidence is built slowly, and as I built the innings I got closer to a century."

Pant was on 81 at the end of the penultimate over of Day 2, and then smashed four fours and two sixes to bring up his ton.

"Then in the last over of the day, I scored 22 runs to bring up my century. I initially thought the 100 won't be possible. Then after the first ball I thought I should try for it.

"I started hitting shots and Vihari told me that I can bring up a century. He also said if not today, I can get it easily the next day. I said I'll go for it, let's see if it happens. Eventually, I scored a ton and this gave me confidence," he added.

"It's a big confidence booster, it's been a month since I came to Australia and didn't play the first practice match due to an injury. Then in the first innings I got an lbw decision against me... but in the second innings I wanted to take as much time as I could and build confidence."