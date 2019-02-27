India vs Australia: Injured Kane Richardson Ruled out of Tour

Loading...
Richardson, who picked up a side injury while batting in the nets ahead of the first T20I, will be replaced by Andrew Tye, Cricket Australia confirmed.
Richardson did train in Bangalore before the second and final T20I, but only managed to bowl a few deliveries before leaving the nets.
"Kane reported some left side pain at training prior to the opening T20I in Vizag," said Australia team physio David Beakley.
"Unfortunately he has not recovered well enough in order to play a further part in the tour.
"Kane will return home to continue his rehabilitation, and we (will) monitor his progress over the coming weeks."
Tye, who has played only seven ODIs, conceded 100 runs in nine overs in his last game.
Tye though comes into the India series on the back of some good form in the BBL where he claimed 17 wickets in 14 games for the Perth Scorchers.
With Richardson’s injury, Australia are now left with only four specialist fast bowlers in the squad, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff, ahead of the final T20I.
Australia have never won a T20I series against India, at home or abroad, and will be desperate to build on the momentum from the thrilling final-ball win on Sunday.
First Published: February 27, 2019, 2:22 PM IST