India vs Australia: Injured Marcus Stoinis Likely To Miss Second ODI
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has picked up a side injury and could be out of the second of the three match ODI series.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 27, 2020, 9:16 PM IST
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has picked up a side injury and could be out of the second of the three match ODI series. The second game will be played in Sydney on Sunday. Stoinis left the field as he failed to complete his seventh over during the Indian innings. He had to walk off and Glen Maxwell bowled the rest of the deliveries.
Also read: Virat Kohli Laments Absence of Sixth Bowling Option in Team After Defeat
According to a report in Cricket.co.au, Stoinis has picked up a "left-side pain" and will have scans to determine the extent of the injury.Stoinis' injury may put all-rounders Cameron Green and Moises Henriques in contention for the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday.
Steve Smith, who hit a 62-ball century in the 66-run win for Australia, said the team is keeping its fingers crossed on Stoinis' situation."I don't know how Stoinis is. I haven't seen him but fingers crossed he's OK. But if he's not then someone has to come in, and someone who's a bowler so perhaps Cameron (Green)," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
Green has been in good form both with bat and ball during the Sheffield Shield.
"He's obviously started the Shield season really well, and he's a bright talent. I faced him for a couple of balls this afternoon in the nets before the game, it was the first time I've seen him bowl and he bowls a heavy ball."So he looks an impressive talent and if he gets an opportunity, hopefully he can take it with both hands."Stoinis was out for a golden duck batting at No.4 in Australia's mammoth total of 374 for 6 and bowled steadily for his figures of 0-26 from 6.2 overs.
(With PTI Inputs)
