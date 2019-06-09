Shikhar Dhawan scored a 109-ball 117 to power India to 352/5 in their 2019 ICC World Cup match against Australia at The Oval in London, but India could be sweating over his fitness as he didn't take the field during Australia's chase.
Dhawan received a blow on his finger while trying to play a short ball from Pat Cummins in the ninth over. Dhawan was on 24 then, but batted on after receiving medical attention to score his 17th ODI ton.
The nature and severity of Dhawan's injury is not known yet. Ravindra Jadeja took Dhawan's place on the field for India.
After India opted to bat first, Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put on their 16th century opening partnership to set the platform. Rohit fell for 57 but Dhawan carried on to make his century, before India finished strongly courtesy an 82 from Virat Kohli and cameos from Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni.
India vs Australia: Injured Shikhar Dhawan Sits Out Australia Innings
