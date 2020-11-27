India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma Ruled Out of Test Series, T Natarajan Added to ODI Squad

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of India's upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Thursday.

The BCCI said that Ishant has completely recovered from the side strain he sustained during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). "While he's building up his workload in order to achieve Test match fitness, Mr. Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," said the board.

The board also said that it will have further clarity on Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming Test series based on his next assessment which will be conducted on December 11. They clarified that Rohit had not traveled to Australia with the squad straight after the IPL as he had to return home to see his ailing father.

The BCCI had earlier confirmed that both Rohit and Ishant have been ruled out of the first two Test matches.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan has been added to India's ODI squad for the Australia series as backup after Navdeep Saini "complained of back spasm".

India's tour of Australia begins with the first ODI on Friday in Sydney. The three-match ODI series will be followed by a T20I series of as many matches from December 4. The first of the four Tests will be start on December 17.

The full release:

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added T Natarajan to India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting Friday.

Navdeep Saini complained of back spasm and Natarajan has been added as a back-up.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.

Update on Player Fitness

1. Mr Rohit Sharma – He is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. Mr Rohit Sharma’s next assessment will be conducted on December 11th following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Mr Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation.

2. Mr Ishant Sharma – Ishant has recovered completely from his side strain injury sustained during IPL 2020 in the U.A.E. While he’s building up his workload in order to achieve Test match fitness, Mr Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

