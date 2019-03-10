India vs Australia | It is Becoming a Talking Point in Every Game: Kohli Slams DRS

Loading...
The incident occurred in the 44th over when Turner was on 41, when India appealed for an edge off a delivery from Yuzuvendra Chahal to the wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. The Snickometer also showed a spike but third umpire Joel Wilson stayed with on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary’s call, which was not out, and the delivery was adjudged a wide.
Kohli was visibly upset and seen remonstrating with umpire Kumar Dharmasena after the decision was made. Turner made the most of his reprieve, smashing an unbeaten 84 in 43 balls to pull off a stunning win for his team. In his post-match interview with the host broadcaster, Kohli, while reflecting on the team’s sloppy fielding on the night where they dropped catches and missed stumping opportunities, highlighted what he described as the lack of “consistency” in the system.
"DRS call was a surprise to be honest,” Kohli said. “It’s just not consistent at all and becoming a talking point in every game."
The incident comes on the heels of another controversial moment in the previous game at Ranchi involving Australian captain Aaron Finch. In the 32nd over of the first innings Finch failed to get any bat to Kuldeep Yadav's quickish delivery and was trapped right in front of the stumps. He went for the review and the ball-tracking projection suggested that the ball pitched on leg stump before going on to hit the wickets. But, it was clearly evident that it was a technical glitch as the ball had pitched on the middle stump, though it still might have gone on to hit the stumps.
However, Kohli was quick to point out that the contentious DRS call alone can’t be blamed for India’s failure to defend a big score of 358, saying the heavy dew that fell on the ground during Australia’s innings didn’t allow his bowlers to grip the ball properly. The skipper said that while in the previous game in Ranchi the dew did not play a significant role when it was expected to, allowing Australia to defend their score of 313, in Mohali the opposite occurred.
"The wicket remained good throughout the game, unfortunately, we have been on the receiving end of dew twice in a row now,” he explained. “It became extremely difficult to bowl in the second half of the game. Handscomb and Khawaja kept the innings together and then Turner played one hell of a knock.
"If we would have won the toss, we would have batted first. We used Kedar and Shankar before Chahal as we had to get the fifth bowler out of the way. It would have been more difficult for them with the dew. We were also a bit sloppy in the field. The decider is going to be a cracker for sure, these two games have been an eye-opener. This loss is definitely going to hurt and hurt in the right way."
Australian captain Aaron Finch was expectedly pleased with the outcome, insisting his team never panicked in chase and wanted to take the game as deep as possible.
"The partnership between Khawaja and Handscomb was important, we wanted to take the game as deep as possible,” said Finch. “There was no panic as we backed ourselves to chase upto 10-12 runs per over. Ashton playing just his second game and playing a knock like that was just superb. He has done it in before in BBL and to do it against quality death bowlers was superb.”
First Published: March 10, 2019, 11:11 PM IST