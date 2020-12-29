India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Equals Anil Kumble's Unique Boxing Day Record at MCG

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday notched up a unique record on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Australia at Melbourne.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday notched up a unique record on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Australia at Melbourne. Bumrah, who has been in fine form during the series thus far, equaled a record that was previously held only by the legendary Anil Kumble's record. Bumrah became the joint leading wicket-taker for India in Boxing Day Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). On the penultimate day of the Test, Bumrah dismissed Pat Cummins for 22 to take his 15th Test wicket at the iconic venue during the morning session. The removal of Cummins saw Bumrah equal Kumble's record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler at the iconic venue.

Meanwhile, India need 70 runs to win the second Test match after they bowled Australia out for 200 in the second innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. India had taken a first-innings lead of 131 thanks to a century by skipper Ajinkya Rahane as well as a half-century from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The Aussies, who resumed on 133 for six, added 67 more runs before getting bowled out at the stroke of lunch in the extended first session.

Mohammed Siraj picked two of the four wickets to fall on the day to take his innings tally to three for 37 while Jasprit Bumrah picked one. R Ashwin also took one wicket.

Cameron Green (45) and Pat Cummins added 23 more and took their seventh-wicket partnership to 57 in the morning before Cummins was dismissed by a short delivery from Bumrah as the seventh wicket.

Green was out to a pull shot off Siraj while Lyon fell to the same bowler caught behind down the leg-side. All the three wickets were off short deliveries on a wicket that afforded no help to either the pace bowlers or spinners.

R Ashwin took the last wicket of Josh Hazlewood when he rattled his stumps with a ball that Hazlewood left thinking it would turn away only for it to be the straighter one.

India currently trail the four-match series 1-0 after losing the first Test at Adelaide by eight wickets.

Brief scores: Australia 195 and 200 (C Green 45, M Wade 40, M Labuschagne 28, M Siraj 3/37, J Bumrah 2/54, R Jadeja 2/28, R Ashwin 2/71, U Yadav 1/5)